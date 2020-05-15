SARATOGA SPRINGS AND GLENS FALLS - Dorothy "Dottie" Cowles Rouillard, 91, formerly of East Avenue in Saratoga Springs and of Horicon Avenue in Glens Falls, lost her battle against Covid19 on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home in Fort Edward.The daughter of the late Christine (Bolstetter) and Henry West Cowles, Dottie was born on June 16, 1928 in Glens Falls, New York, where she enjoyed a wonderful childhood and attended Glens Falls Schools. She graduated from Colby Junior College in New London, New Hampshire.Dottie dearly loved her family, friends and community. She was a member of The Flower & Fruit Mission of Saratoga Hospital and also delivered Meals on Wheels. She was deeply caring and compassionate while at the same time a fun-loving rascal, hence her nickname “Hot Dot, Red Hot Cowles.”Dottie was an avid pianist (who enjoyed harmonizing with her husband Paul), swimmer, bowler, tennis player and golfer and enjoyed many happy occasions at both the Saratoga Golf & Polo Club and the Glens Falls Country Club. She also loved to dance and kiddingly referred to Saturday as “tight shoe night.” She had a terrific sense of humor.Dottie’s passionate love of Lake George lasted her entire lifetime. When she and the love of her life Paul met and married, he introduced her to beautiful Drakes Island in Maine which quickly became their “second home” where countless happy years with family and friends were treasured. Dottie was a gem.In addition to her parents, Dottie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Paul Richardson Rouillard and her beloved brothers, David and Donald Cowles.Survivors include her daughters, Susie Rouillard and her partner John Gallup of Fort Edward, Joanie Rouillard of Braintree, VT, and Wendy Clarke of Pilot Knob; her grandchildren, Katie Vinton and her husband, Anthony of Braintree, VT, John Clarke of Glens Falls, and Chrissy Clarke of Tampa, FL; her great-grandchildren, Leah Allura and Brendan Paul Vinton, both of Braintree, VT; and several nieces and nephews.Dottie will be remembered adoringly, dearly missed by her family and friends alike. A private celebration of Dottie's life will be held at the Glens Falls Cemetery.Memorial donations in Dottie's name may be made to the Fort Hudson Health System, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828, www.forthudson.com or the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Ste. 405, Albany, NY.The family is being assisted by Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls, NY.Online condolences may be sent to www.carletonfuneralhome.net. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-dottie-cowles-rouillard
Published in The Saratogian from May 15 to May 17, 2020.