Ballston Spa - Dorothy Jean Gatzendorfer, 83, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Born in West Glenville, NY on May 31, 1936, she was the daughter of Howard and Marjorie Plummer.Jean was a bus driver for Burnt Hills Ballston Lake Schools and also worked in the cafeteria. She enjoyed fishing and was an avid Yankee fan. In the summer, she went to all the local fairs.She was predeceased by her parents Howard and Marjorie, and her husband Joseph Gatzendorfer, Sr. Jean is survived by her children Shirley Matthews (Charles), Lee Hudson (Kathy), Kathy Ebert (James), Cindy Burke (David), and James Hudson (Ellen); stepchildren Theresa Nicosia (Lou), Joseph Gatzendorfer, Jr. (Sue), Paul Gatzendorfer (Melissa), Cathy Wilson (Keith) and William Gatzendorfer; brother Kenneth Plummer; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. Funeral services will be held 10am Saturday, June 15 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in Sweetman Cemetery, Charlton. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, June 14 from 4pm to 7pm at the funeral home.Memorial contributions in memory of Jean may be made to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-jean-gatzendorfer
Published in The Saratogian on June 13, 2019
