|
|
SARATOGA LAKE – Dorothy M. Gardner, 91, a longtime resident of SaratogaLake, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her loving daughter, Jean and devoted girls, Kimberlyand Kiersten. Born on July 26, 1928 in Hudson, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Marguerite (Piggott) Benner. Dorothy graduated from Hudson High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Earl H. Gardner on Sept. 18, 1948 in Philmont. They resided in Stottville for 17 years and then lived on Saratoga Lake from 1966 to 1988. They then moved to Mexico, NY, where they resided until 2013, and most recently lived in BallstonSpa. Along with her husband, Dorothy owned and operated Northview Boat Livery on Saratoga Lake for 22 years. He passed away August 15, 2017 following 69 years of marriage. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, her pet bird, Chico, spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Kimmie, and going for Sunday drives to Hoosick Falls. Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by seven siblings, Virginia, Genevieve, Gladys, Betty, Laura “Snooky”, Peggy, and Sonny. Survivors include one daughter, Jeannie Aldous (Bill) of SouthCorinth; one cherished granddaughter, Kimberly J. Dearborn (Tim) ofCorinth; one great-granddaughter, Kiersten J. Dearborn of Corinth; one sister, Martha “Tiny” of Claverack; and many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held in the spring at Maplewood Cemetery, South Corinth at a later date to be announced at the convenience of the family. The family wishes to thank Carolyn and Cecilia, and the palliative care team at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Dorothy during her stay. Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. http://www.lastingmemories.com/dorothy-m-gardner
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 21, 2020