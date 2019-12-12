Home

Earl C. "Bud" Thibadeau

MIDDLE GROVE - Earl “Bud” C. Thibadeau, age 63, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his home. He was born on July 14, 1956 in Albany, NY, the son of the late Clifford Earl Thibadeau and Doris Brazee Thibadeau. Bud was the son of a musician, and the musical legacy ran in his blood. Bud began playing the bass, in bands with his father at age 12. This started his lifelong career as a musician, playing bass and lead guitar in numerous local bands. Bud was also a store manager and repair man at Hilton Music in Albany, Clifton Park, Troy and Latham where he was able to share his musical expertise for many years. Bud was proudly known as the go to/trusted repairman by many musicians in the capital region. Bud is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Judith ChartierThibadeau; sons, Mark Russman, Michael Russman (Jennifer), Gary Goddeau (Jo-Ann); sister Charlotte MacColl (Robert); niece Jennifer Pekins (Curt); brother-in-law, Lawrence Chartier (Theresa); sister-in-law; Viola Collins, twelve grandchildren, and many extended family and friends who will miss him deeply. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Norman Collins. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at CompassionateFuneral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY12866.Family and friends may call from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm, prior to the 1pmservice at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, donations toward burial expenses can be made to Compassionate Funeral Care.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/earl-bud-c-thibadeau
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 13, 2019
