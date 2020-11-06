GRANVILLE - Earl Fredrick Ross, age 64, passed away on October 26, 2020 at Slate Valley nursing home. He was born on November 6, 1955 in Saratoga Springs NY, the son of the late Reginald F. Ross and Cora Mae Hammond.Earl worked at Pallette Stone in Saratoga Springs NY as a supervisor for many years. Earl loved to go hunting and fishing with his friends and family during his free time. Earl is survived by his two children Adam Jon Ross (Samantha); Aurora Leigh Ross; two grandchildren, Hunter Wright and Sophia Ross; five brothers. Eric (Helen), in Whitehall, New York; Neil Ross (Edna), in Greenfield Center, New York; Leon (Lydia) in Oregon; Bruce Ross (Janet), in Stillwater, New York; Wayne Ross (Cathy), in South Carolina; sisters, Dora Ann McCormick, Donna Lynn Privett, Norma Lee Steele (Virgil); many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his nephew Brian Thomas Ross. To honor Earl’s request there will be no visitation or service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date for his immediate family at Fairmount Cemetery, aka Quaker Springs Cemetery, located on the corner of Coveville Road (county route 69) and Casey Road, in the Town of SaratogaIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Earl to Wounded Warriors
at http://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/earl-frederick-ross