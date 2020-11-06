1/
Earl Frederick Ross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRANVILLE - Earl Fredrick Ross, age 64, passed away on October 26, 2020 at Slate Valley nursing home. He was born on November 6, 1955 in Saratoga Springs NY, the son of the late Reginald F. Ross and Cora Mae Hammond.Earl worked at Pallette Stone in Saratoga Springs NY as a supervisor for many years. Earl loved to go hunting and fishing with his friends and family during his free time. Earl is survived by his two children Adam Jon Ross (Samantha); Aurora Leigh Ross; two grandchildren, Hunter Wright and Sophia Ross; five brothers. Eric (Helen), in Whitehall, New York; Neil Ross (Edna), in Greenfield Center, New York; Leon (Lydia) in Oregon; Bruce Ross (Janet), in Stillwater, New York; Wayne Ross (Cathy), in South Carolina; sisters, Dora Ann McCormick, Donna Lynn Privett, Norma Lee Steele (Virgil); many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. He is preceded in death by his nephew Brian Thomas Ross. To honor Earl’s request there will be no visitation or service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date for his immediate family at Fairmount Cemetery, aka Quaker Springs Cemetery, located on the corner of Coveville Road (county route 69) and Casey Road, in the Town of SaratogaIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Earl to Wounded Warriors at http://support.woundedwarriorproject.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/earl-frederick-ross


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved