PORTER CORNERS: (Franklin) Earl Jones, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital.Born on Feb. 11, 1922, in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Franklin Jones and the late Viola (Jones/Jones) Doherty.He graduated from Saratoga High School in 1941. He worked at Brookside Dairy in Greenfield, for Harold Hall Sr, as a farm hand, then delivering milk. In 1944, he served in the European Theatre, 393rd infantry, during World War II. He worked at International Paper Co. in Corinth, as a mechanic in the Machine Shop, for 43 years, until his retirement in 1984.Earl and Margie were friends during their early years and through high school, Eprith League, Grange, and local dances. They married on March 3, 1943 in Saratoga and their marriage lasted more than 75 years until her death on Dec. 10, 2018.He played baseball on various teams in the area and was a player/manager/assistant manager of the Porter Corners Indians baseball team. He bowled on several leagues and attended Bluegrass Festivals.Earl was a member of the following organizations and held various offices: Porter Corners Methodist Church for more than 77 years and helped organize the church move to the current location; Greenfield Grange since 1937; one of the founders of the Community Hall Association; Porter Corners Fire Department; trustee of the local school district; Greenfield Town Board councilman for two terms; Greenfield Seniors/trips; Town of Greenfield Historical Society since 1983, served as trustee and treasurer for many years, helped with audits, and made coffee at the meetings.Besides his parents he was also predeceased by his wife, Margie (Atwell); his stepfather, Joseph Doherty; brother-in-law, James McLaren; son-in-law, John Homiak; and grandson, Keith Homiak.He is survived by his four children, Harold (Annette), Nancy Homiak, Phillip (Marjorie) and Janet (Brian Nicol); three grandchildren, Daryl Homiak, Jennifer Jones-Walker (Rich), and Casey Jones; four great-grandchildren, Koda, Sedona and Quinn Jones and Hayden Homiak; one sister, Estella McLaren; five step-grandchildren, Dennis Jackson, Michael Jackson, Rebecca Brown (Zane), Jennifer Emery and Lori Baker (Greg); twelve step-great-grandchildren, Desiree and Jenna Jackson, Emily, Julian and Alivia Jackson, Brittany, Quinton and Brooke Emery, Kayla and Zane Brown, and Morgan and Kelsey Baker; two step-great-great-grandchildren, Spencer and Skylar; several nieces and nephews; their extended families, cousins, and long-time friend Cy Young.Our family appreciates the care, love, and patience provided by caregivers at Home of the Good Shephard (especially Katie and Laura, a.k.a Norma), Saratoga Hospital for keeping him comfortable, Dr. Kella, and Dr. Eric Borden.In lieu of flowers, please stop in on a Sunday morning and visit the Porter Corners United Methodist Church, 512 Allen Road, Porter Corners, NY 12859.Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Densmore Funeral Home Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. A celebration of Earl’s life will be held at 1 p.m., with Jane Decoteau officiating. Burial will be at the Greenfield Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/franklin-earl-jones
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 15, 2019