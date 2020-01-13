|
Edith T. Briell of Duxbury, Mass died peacefully with her children by her side on December 27, 2019. Born in 1922 and just shy of her 98th birthday Edith was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years William T. Briell in 1998. She is survived by her three children; William T. Briell Jr. of Duxbury, MA, Kenneth Briell of Saratoga Springs NY, and Julie Briell of Duxbury, MA. She is also survived by her two grandchildren; grandson Jeremy Briell (wife Kim Briell) of Waterford, NY and granddaughter Jessie Q. Fallow of Manhattan NY and her two great granddaughters; Amanda Briell and Caitlin Briell of Waterford, NY. Although gone from Saratoga Springs for 38 years, Edith treasured her time and friends in Saratoga and was often heard saying...”It broke my heart to leave that town”.A celebration of Edith’s life will be held at the First Parish Church, 842 Tremont St, Duxbury, MA on Sunday, January 26th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Edith’s beloved charity Standish Humane Society, PO Box 634, Duxbury, MA 02331 http://www.lastingmemories.com/edith-t-briell
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 14, 2020