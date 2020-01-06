|
|
Edna Mae Chard was born to Robert A. and Eleanor (Winchell) Chard on July 25, 1929 in Saratoga Springs, NY and passed away December 10, 2019 in Canon City, CO surrounded by her “favorite” daughters. Though she lived in Colorado for 68 years she always considered herself a New York girl. Edna graduated from Ballston Spa High School in 1946 and then was extremely proud to graduate from the Nathan Littauer Hospital School of Nursing, Gloversville NY; Class of 1950 as a Registered Nurse. Edna lived a simple life. She was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and was a dedicated choir member for many years. She had a beautiful voice and we have many memories of singing hymns with her as she played the piano. Edna was the absolutely best “Nannie” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was still taking great-grandkids to the local swimming pool well into her late 80’s. Edna may have been a tiny little lady but that little lady could walk, and walk fast! She was especially proud to earn her 1000 mile certificate from the Parks and Rec. Edna had many special loves in her life, her daughters, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, her fur babies; Annie and Karma and her “devil” cat Init. Edna was an avid reader, loved to put puzzles together and could finish a crossword faster than anyone. She also made the very best chocolate chip cookies. Edna had a wicked sense of humor and was quick with puns but never could understand the punch line of a joke. She struggled with technology but gave us her final “joke” on us when she was passing. A nurse’s phone announced that, “GPS location has been lost.” We hope you made it Mom, you never did have a great sense of direction! Just to get you back, we are adding a picture of you as a teenager. You always hated obituaries with school pictures. Edna is survived by her daughters; Carol (Steve) Otto, Linda (Chuck) Booth, Sheri (Tim) Younger, other children; Carl Lynn Jr, Robert Lynn and Barbara Lynn, 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren plus twins expected in May. She was preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings including her twin Elsie Marie, her grandchild Adrienne Nicole Ordaz, and her great-great-grandchild Scott Kaul. Per her request no services were held because she outlived all her friends. Her final gift was being an organ donor. Her gift of skin will help burn and mastectomy patients. Thank you Mom, you always had beautiful skin. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edna-mae-chard
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 7, 2020