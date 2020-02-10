|
|
Greenfield Center, NY – Eduard “Eddie” Mitosinka passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. He was 66.Eddie was born on March 24, 1953 in Piestany, Czechoslovakia to the late Robert Mitosinka and Helena (Drlickova) Dzurek. He and his family came to the United States in 1987. Eddie was a talented musician. Prior to 1987, he attended school for music and was a professional musician in Germany and Czechoslovakia. His instrument of choice was the trumpet.While in the states, Eddie worked as a cdl commercial driver until his retirement at the end of 2016. After his retirement, he began is next full-time endeavor, caring for his Mother, Helena.Eddie was an accomplished athlete. He was a talented tennis player, skier, excellent swimmer, and a very skilled ice skater. Mostly, he was a great father to his son, Randy, an amazing son, and a great friend. He was thoughtful, kind, hardworking, and caring. He will be missed.Eduard is predeceased by his father Robert, step-father Frank Dzurek and his brothers Miro and Robert.He is survived by his son, Randy, his mother Helena, and many other family and friends who he remained close with in Slovakia.Relatives and friends may call from 6 to 8pm Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway (584-5373).A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave by Reverend Juanito Asprec.Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter’s Cemetery, West Ave.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eduard-mitosinka
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 11, 2020