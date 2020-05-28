Edward Albert Surber
SARATOGA SPRINGS - On May 26, 2020 Edward Albert Surber died at Wesley Nursing Home. He was 88.Edward was born and raised in Queens, NY to George and Rose (Jaeger) Surber. He served in the Korean War. He moved to Staten Island with his loving wife Rose, to raise their family. Edward was a member of the Third Order Franciscans of Staten Island. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 18 years and following his retirement they moved to Saratoga Springs in 1998 to be close to their grandchildren.He leaves behind Rose, his loving wife of 58 years, two sons, Edward and Mark (Kristen) and two grandchildren, Kaitlin and Nolan. He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, George Surber and Fred Surber.Edward was a loving father, husband and grandfather. He looked forward to family gatherings, playing baseball with his sons, bowling and documenting good times with his camera. Edward was an avid Mets fan and a parishioner of Saint Clements Church. He also loved watching his granddaughter play softball and his grandson ski at the Double H Ranch. We thank all the nurses and aids of the Springs, 4th floor at Wesley Nursing Home. Donations can be made in Edward’s memory, to the Double H Ranch, Lake Luzerne NY. Interment will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. There will be aMemorial service at a later date.For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-albert-surber



Published in The Saratogian from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
