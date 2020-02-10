|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS: Edward Charles Patterson, age 66, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side.He was born on May 4, 1953 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late Robert Patterson and Patricia Miller Patterson.Ed was a graduate of Saratoga Springs High School, class of 1970. Ed joined the Army following graduation and serviced his country with pride from 1970 to 1972. Ed was a devoted member of the American Legion Post 70 and the ITAM, where he served as Commander. Ed worked for the Saratoga Department of Public Works and Kenyon Pipeline for many years before retiring. In his past time, he enjoyed playing golf and spending time together with Katherine raising their pups, Phylis, Daisy and Miss May who always stayed by Ed’s side. Ed also had a passion for motorcycles, he was happy when he was riding his Harley Davidson and traveling to Colorado.Ed is survived by his loving wife Katherine of 41 years; sister Kathleen Nokes (Joe), Maureen McCormick (Steve), Colleen Ball (Jim); brothers, Matt Patterson (Colleen), Bob Patterson (Joanna) of Florida, Jerry Patterson (Jeanne) of Georgia; sister-in-law, Kathleen (Ted) of Colorado; brother-in-law, Donald Ernst; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.He is preceded in death by his parents and his traveling partner Colleen Ernst.A funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 10:00 am to 11:15 am prior to the service at the funeral home.Interment with military honors will be held at 12:30 pm at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 following the service.The family extends an invitation to join them for the celebration of life at the American Legion Post 70, 34 West Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-charles-patterson
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 11, 2020