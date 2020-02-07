|
|
Halfmoon, New York - Edward J. Grogan, III, 89, of Fairway Drive in Halfmoon passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn, in the loving care of his family. Ed was born in Albany on April 5, 1930 and was the son of the late Edward J. Grogan Jr., and Margaret Ray Grogan. He was a graduate of CBA in Albany, attended Siena College and Albany Law School . He retired from the private practice of law after more than 60 years. He was an active member of the Republican party, having served as the former Chairman of the Clifton Park Republican Committee. He was a former member of the Albany County Legislature representing Bethlehem and also was a 1962 candidate for the NYS Senate. Ed and his family enjoyed summering in their home at Taconic Lake.He was active in the CBA Alumni Association and was a past president of the Albany County Bar Association. Ed was a long time member of the Albany and Saratoga County Bar Associations. He loved the horses at Saratoga, the Boston Red Sox and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Ed was an avid golfer who also enjoyed downhill and cross country skiing. He enjoyed the outdoors. He was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Ushers. Ed was a past president of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Saratoga.He was the loving husband of Elizabeth "Liz" Parket Grogan, whom he married on Oct. 6, 1991, father of Christina (Steven) Anderson, Edward P. (Michou) Grogan, Dara Neuhaus, Roberta (Robert) Shea and the late Michael J. Grogan and Lori S. (Peter)Burbank ; brother of Margaret Grogan, and the late John "Jack" Grogan; grandfather of Vincent, Maggie, Sam, Joe, Nathalie, Michael, Isa, Kyle, Caitlin (Bobby), Madison, Jackson, Miles and Sydney; he is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Siena and several nieces and nephews.Ed was predeceased by Bernadette Kelly Grogan, Elaine Torre Grogan, his son Michael J. Grogan and daughter Lori S. Burbank.Funeral will be held on Monday at 10:00 am at Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Rt. 9, Round Lake, NY 12151.Calling hours will be from 3-6 pm Sunday in the Gordon C. Emerick FuneralHome, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065.Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, NY.Memorial contributions may be made to Wildwood School, 2995 Curry Rd., Schenectady, NY 12303 or Lungevity Foundation, 228 S. Wabash Avenue, Suite 700, Chicago, IL 60604 or to the Epilepsy Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-j-grogan-iii
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 8, 2020