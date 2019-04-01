|
|
On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Edward Joseph Zurmuhlen of Ballston Spa, NY, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 83.Born on June 10, 1935 in Staten Island, NY to Frederick H. Zurmuhlen, Jr. and Katherine Zurmuhlen, Ed was a champion diver in college and graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, DC in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Biological Sciences Assistant in Edgewood, MD. In 1959 Edward and Barbara Jeanne Mott were married. Together they lovingly raised a family of six children.Throughout his life Ed worked variously as a head lifeguard for New York State Parks, in pharmaceutical sales for Squibb, as a salesman of nuclear diagnostic hospital equipment for multiple firms including Nuclear Chicago and G.D. Searle, as Otto Best: Chimney Sweep Extraordinare and for the New York State Energy Office and Tax Department.Ed always enjoyed swimming and diving. Later in life he became an avid golfer and also enjoyed acting, singing and public speaking. Ed wrote poetry and authored The Tales of Otto Best: a guide to energy efficient wood burning. He was also an accomplished hobby photographer. An ardent gardener, he loved being out in the sunshine. He was a faithful parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ballston Spa.Ed contributed to Locks of Love www.locksoflove.org as well as other charities.Edward was predeceased by his son Eric and daughter-in-law Kara (Pitt). He is survived by his wife Barbara and his children Kurt and his wife Poh Ken; Leif and his wife Jill Anthony; Stephanie and her husband Chris Gorham; Adrienne and her husband Jeff Gulino; and his youngest son David. He will also be missed by his grandchildren Sara, Daniel, Alain, Jonathan, Finn, Piper, Christopher, Jerilee, Isaiah, Sarah and Thomas and his great grandchild Christopher III. Edwardis also survived by his brother Harry.Services will be private at the convenience of the family.Donations can be made in Edward’s name to The Hole In The Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children, founded by Paul Newman, whose intention was, “To let kids kick back, relax and raise a little hell.” www.holeinthewallgang.org (Get involved today/Donate/Memoriam).At his 50th wedding anniversary in 2009 Ed said, “God gives us our relatives and some would say, ‘Thank God we can choose our friends!’.But, if we can count our relatives among our friends, we have surelyhad the best that this life has to offer.” http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-joseph-zurmuhlen
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 2, 2019