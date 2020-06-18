Edward T. Harrison 78 of New Bern, NC passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. He is preceded in death by his daughter Sheryl Lynn Harrison and son Joseph Mabb.Ed is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Florence Harrison, sons, Joseph Harrison (Diana) of South Glens Falls, NY, Brian Harrison (Mary) of Ballston Spa, NY, Warren Mabb (Julie) of Schuylerville, NY, daughters, Cathy Liburdi of South Glens Falls, NY, Karen Laneville(Raymond) of New Bern, Lisa Cliffe (Anthony) of Australia, sister Marquerite Helmer (Harry) of Ballston Spa, NY, and numerous grand children and great grandchildren.Ed was born in Rutland, VT, in the city of Florence. He was a hard working dairy farmer for over 22 years. Enjoyed fishing and spending time with his Grand and Great Grand children. Ed also enjoyed tinkering in the garage and spending time with his faithful canine companion Tosha.A private memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Ed's honor to Trinity United Methodist Church 2311 Elizabeth Ave. New Bern, NC 28562.Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edward-t-harrison-1
Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.