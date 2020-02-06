|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY- Edwin Aloysius Malone, 93, died peacefully on January 30, 2020 at home, with his loving wife of 72 years, Theresa Malone (Howell).Edwin was born on Staten Island and was raised in the Stapleton neighborhood where he attended St. Peter’s Academy. At 17, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served aboard the USS Independence in the Pacific during WWII. After the war, Ed worked at various jobs until he found his niche with a newly founded oil and heating company where he rose through the ranks to senior service manager. Edwin and Theresa retired in 1987 to their camp on Saratoga Lake. Edwin continued to work as a security guard for the New York Racing Association at Saratoga Racecourse. For the last 13 years, he was employed by Mary Lou Whitney as the gatekeeper at her Cady Hill Estate. In his younger years, Ed enjoyed golf, boating and fishing as much as a good book and a glass of Merlot. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a participating 31 year member of the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge #161. Edwin was predeceased by his parents Edwin Aloysius Malone Sr., Cletus Malone (Conway) and his sister, Margaret Gilbert (Malone.)He is survived by his wife, Theresa; his son Vincent Malone; daughter Dorothy Winsten (Malone); grandchildren Justin Malone, Ian Malone, Vanessa Carretta (Malone) Jesse Stuart and Hannah Winsten; as well as his great grandchildren, Dashiell Malone, Nicholas and Daniel Carretta and Sonita Stuart. A memorial will be held at the Saratoga-Wilton Elks club on April 18, 2020 at 11 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edwin-a-malone
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 9, 2020