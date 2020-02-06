The Saratogian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Malone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin A. Malone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin A. Malone Obituary
Saratoga Springs, NY- Edwin Aloysius Malone, 93, died peacefully on January 30, 2020 at home, with his loving wife of 72 years, Theresa Malone (Howell).Edwin was born on Staten Island and was raised in the Stapleton neighborhood where he attended St. Peter’s Academy. At 17, he joined the U.S. Navy where he served aboard the USS Independence in the Pacific during WWII. After the war, Ed worked at various jobs until he found his niche with a newly founded oil and heating company where he rose through the ranks to senior service manager. Edwin and Theresa retired in 1987 to their camp on Saratoga Lake. Edwin continued to work as a security guard for the New York Racing Association at Saratoga Racecourse. For the last 13 years, he was employed by Mary Lou Whitney as the gatekeeper at her Cady Hill Estate. In his younger years, Ed enjoyed golf, boating and fishing as much as a good book and a glass of Merlot. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a participating 31 year member of the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge #161. Edwin was predeceased by his parents Edwin Aloysius Malone Sr., Cletus Malone (Conway) and his sister, Margaret Gilbert (Malone.)He is survived by his wife, Theresa; his son Vincent Malone; daughter Dorothy Winsten (Malone); grandchildren Justin Malone, Ian Malone, Vanessa Carretta (Malone) Jesse Stuart and Hannah Winsten; as well as his great grandchildren, Dashiell Malone, Nicholas and Daniel Carretta and Sonita Stuart. A memorial will be held at the Saratoga-Wilton Elks club on April 18, 2020 at 11 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edwin-a-malone
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
Download Now