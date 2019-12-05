|
|
WILTON: Edwin “Butch” W. Barnes, age 69, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.He was born on September 8, 1950 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the son of the late Edwin Nelson Barnes and Emily Anna Foote Baker and stepson of the late George Ephraim Baker.Butch enjoyed spending time with his family who adore and love him and summer nights at Lebanon Valley Speedway. He also enjoyed sitting by the fire at night and talking about his life. He worked at Matt’s Service Center for over thirty years before having to retire due to health concerns. He loved what he did and sharing stories about it.Butch is survived by his wife Rosemarie Barnes of forty-seven years, and three daughters Loretta Lynn Mohr (Gene), Grace Anna Craig (Nate), and Emily Elizabeth Mount (Mike). Butch had seven grandsons, Michael Mohr, Christopher Mohr (Sierra), Joshua Mohr (Autumn), Cody Mohr, Matthew Barnes, Jacob Ingoldsby, and Zayden Mount. Butch was blessed with one granddaughter Emma Elizabeth Craig who thought her grandpa hung the moon. Butch has four great grandchildren, Eli Nicholas, Amelia, Wyett, and Mia Mohr. Butch has three cousins Jane (Leonard) Wells, Grace Frith, and Gary Madison.The family would like to extend our gratitude for the care given by Dr. Dow, Dr. Gebhardt, and the team at Saratoga Community Hospice. We would also like to thank Virginia Tenant for supporting us all through such a difficult time. You have truly been our rock.A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY with Pastor Todd Bumbarger officiating. Family and friends may call from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/edwin-butch-w-barnes
Published in The Saratogian on Dec. 6, 2019