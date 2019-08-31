|
Saratoga SpringsEdwyn J. Lambrecht, Jr. 79, passed away on August 30, 2019 and left us as he lived surrounded by his family and friends. He was born in Belleville, NJ on July 27, 1940, to Edwyn and Lenore (Currant) Lambrecht, Sr.Ed was a proud US Navy veteran and served on the USS Manley DD-940 during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked for General Electric, Lockheed Martin, and retired from . He loved boating, the outdoors, woodworking and animals. He enjoyed scouting and was a Scout Master with the Boy Scouts.Ed supported his grandchildren in all their endeavors whether they were involved in sports, arts or music. He delighted in storytelling, recording everyday conversations on his camcorder and taking photos. We will forever be grateful for the family library that he documented and accumulated over the years.He was predeceased by his parents Edwyn and Lenore Lambrecht, and his sister Virginia Kiernan. Ed is survived by his loving wife Marie and their children Daniel, Timothy, and the best daughter ever Georgette; sister Georgia Benack; son in law Cooney Walters; and grandchildren Jon, Caitlin and Allie who enjoyed many wonderful years engaging in stories of his and their childhood. He will also be greatly missed by his little companion Charlie who faithfully waited at the kitchen table for a “sneaked” treat.A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local animal rescue in memory of the “Ed and Charlie” duo.The family would like to thank Dr Liebers, Dr Tao, Dr Muller and all their kind staff for their caring and compassionate care over the years. We would also like to thank the very caring and wonderful Eddy and Hospice staff who made it possible to spend time at home before he passed.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/edwyn-j-lambrecht-jr
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 1, 2019