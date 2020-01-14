|
Eileen D. “Judy” Casey, passed away on January 10, 2020. Born on April 13, 1923 in London, England, Mrs. Casey became a professional dancer at age 12, and chose Judy as her stage name, by which she has been known since. At age 18, Judy enlisted in the British Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, serving as a radar operator in Land’s End, Cornwall, England during WWII. After emigrating to the U.S. in 1953, she raised her four children, Rosemary (Tom) Trukenbrod, Pauline (Don) Kinsella, Peter (Sue) Rogers, and Elizabeth Delgado. Judy was employed at the Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center Radiotherapy Unit, NYC, and various medical practices in Northern NJ.Judy was a life-long lover of dance and theatre. She participated in numerous community theatre groups and helped to establish the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs, NY. After moving to St. Pete Beach, FL, in 1996, Judy became a life member of the Pass-a-Grille Women’s Club, where she was active in community life, and served as a volunteer at the Pass-a-Grille Thrift Shop.She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Casey, who served as the Commissioner of Finance for the City of Saratoga Springs and as an administrator with the Saratoga Springs school system.Judy is survived by her four children, their spouses, her nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, all of whom she dearly loved and who loved her for her warm heart, courageous spirit, and constant love of family.Mrs. Casey’s family would like to thank the Empath Hospice Coral Team and the staff of the Westminster Suncoast Health Center for their expert and compassionate care. Donations in Mrs. Casey’s memory may be made to the Suncoast Hospice Foundation and/or the Westminster Suncoast Employee Appreciation Fund.A private memorial service will be held at a future date. http://www.lastingmemories.com/eileen-d-casey
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 15, 2020