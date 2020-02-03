|
Saratoga Springs - Eileen Dooley Oliver, 80, formerly of 181 Phila St. in Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away from Lewy Body Dementia on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 6:06 pm. Eileen, Ei, Nell, or "GG" for "Glamorous Grandma" was second youngest of 7 children and started out in Brooklyn where she spent her youth and met and married her sweetheart Rick Oliver. From there she lived in North Bellmore, Massena, NY; Montauk Long Island; Saratoga Springs; Pearl River NY, and finally back to Saratoga Springs. She is survived by 3 children; Dawn, Rick, and Tara, 2 grandchildren; Isabella and Ricky, 1 brother Kevin Dooley, and various nieces and nephews. She made her living in the hospitality industry, mainly as a motel owner/operator but also as the proprietor a bed and breakfast and a "Sober House" on Phila St. here in Saratoga Springs. She was also very active In the community and extended her home to many nonprofit groups and people. She was an active member of AA for 29 years, and a devoted lover of all animals of which she owned dogs, cats, rabbits, and of course her horse, Shad, which she loved to ride on the wonderful trails along the Montauk shoreline. Her passions were her pets, her relationships with both friends and family... and of course, her wardrobe as she was a "Fashionista." GG was a devout Catholic whose courage to dream beyond the pale made her life a perpetual adventure. Her generosity and spirit will be missed by all. Rest In Peace "GG." A funeral home service will be celebrated on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12noon at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY (518-584-5373). Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Eileen's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org) or the Humane Society (humanesociety.org). Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 4, 2020