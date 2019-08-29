|
Ballston Spa - Eleanor C. Murphy, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was 92.Eleanor was the wife of the late James Murphy. She is survived by her daughters Nancy Cahill (Kerry), Susan Joy (Joe), and Jane Murphy; grandchildren Courtney Cahill, Becky Shibley and Jon Bunyan; great-grandchildren Evan White, Hayden Cahill, Collin White, Lilia White, Sophia White, McKenzie Shibley, Walter Shibley and Maudrey Shibley; sister Edna Mae Chard; sister-in-law Kay Murphy; brother-in-law Ray Murphy and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her close friends who she thought of as family, Tracy Biddle and Beverly Haskell.At Eleanor’s request there will be no services.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/eleanor-c-murphy
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 30, 2019