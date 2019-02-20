|
|
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Eleanor K. Henning, age 86, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by her family.She was born on March 9, 1932 in New York, NY, the daughter of the late John Koptula and Theresa Zak Koptula.Eleanor worked in various capacities with the Saratoga Springs School District for 37 years. Being a mother to her four children was her highest calling. Nevertheless, she devoted much of her life to helping others. Eleanor volunteered her service for 28 years working with people with special needs, most notably Special Olympics bowling. She served as den mother to Cub Scout Packs for many years providing activities for many boys in the area, including her own children; many have fond memories of this time. She was active in her local church, Saratoga Springs United Methodist Church. Eleanor had a beautiful, resounding singing voice and sang in the church choir and in plays at the Spa Little Theater. Eleanor was an intelligent woman with a lively and vibrant sense of humor. Eleanor was a gentle soul, devoted to her family and to her faith. She was blessed with a full and rich life, always ready to offer help and support to family, friends, and neighbors. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, dear friend and kind neighbor who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Eleanor is survived by her beloved husband William T. Henning Jr.; they shared 67 fun and adventure filled years together. She is also survived by her sons, Gary Henning, Todd Henning (Kathleen), Kevin Henning; grandchildren, Patrick Henning, Jack Henning, Katie Melamed-Henning and many friends who will miss her dearly.She is preceded in death by her son, John W. Henning,A funeral service will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at the funeral home.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY. In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made in Eleanor’s name to Saratoga Bridges, 16 Saratoga Bridges Boulevard, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or www.saratogabridges.org/donate-now-2/.If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit the funeral home website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eleanor-k-henning
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 21, 2019