|
|
Queensbury - Eleanor Rowland Nobile passed away very peacefully on Monday, February 4th, 2019 , at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, NY, at the age of 98. Prior to her residency at Wesley, Eleanor and her loving and devoted husband James R.(Jim) Nobile lived in Queensbury NY, in a home that was full of love, surrounded on the inside with her extraordinary art and on the outside with their beautiful flower gardens.Eleanor was born, Eleanor King Dillaway, on March 7th, 1920, in Saratoga Springs, NY, and had fond memories of growing up on the family farm on Rt.29, just outside of Saratoga Springs . Eleanor earned a BS in Art Education at Skidmore College in 1968 and continued on to earn a Masters Degree in painting and printmaking at SUNY Albany, NY. After a career in fashion design, she was employed for seventeen years as an Art Teacher in the Glens Falls NY Junior and Senior High Schools. Following her retirement from teaching , Eleanor and Jim established a business at 21 Thompson Ave in Glens Falls, NY, known as “ARTWORKS SCHOOL of ART”. It was there that she offered the community a venue for art education, a gallery, “Gallery 21”, where artists could display and sell their works, had a complete inventory of art supplies for retail sale and a matting and framing department for custom made services. Following the sale of ARTWORKS , Eleanor turned her attention to painting full time and continued to paint into her 90’s. Eleanor was a highly talented artist whose paintings reflected the influence of growing up in the Adirondack Region. She colored our world throughout her life through her paintings, and made it a more beautiful place for her family, friends and her community. Eleanor’s artwork was included in national and regional exhibitions throughout the country and she received multiple honors and awards throughout her career. Nine of her paintings have become part of the permanent collection on display at the Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls, NY.In addition, the Lake George, NY Visitor’s Center has a large four panel mural that was conceived and created by Eleanor along with two other artists that depicts the “ Story of Lake George” and is enjoyed still by the many visitors who vacation at this beautiful lake in the Adirondacks. Eleanor is survived by her husband, James R. Nobile of Queensbury, NY, her daughter Sandra ( Barry) Butler of Bolton Landing, NY and Venice, FL, her grandchildren Maria ( Tom) Pyfer of Orlando, FL , Patrick F. DeVivo of Saratoga Springs, NY, Jodie Hamlen of Harrison, NY, Krista ( Paul)Kelly of Lake George, NY, her three great grandchildren, Adrianna Pyfer, Juliette Hamlen, Eva Kelly, her sister Linda ( William) Hughs of Long Eddy, NY and one niece and nephew. Eleanor was predeceased by two daughters, Fonda Kirk ( Robert) Howard and Mary Jean Rowland, by her granddaughter Kimberly Ann DeVivo and one niece. There will be no calling hours but a memorial in celebration of her life will be held in the spring at a place and time to be announced. Please consider memorial donations in Eleanor’s memory be made to the Lake George Scholarship Assoc., 381 Canada St., Lake George, NY 12845 where a scholarship in memory of her daughter Fonda Kirk Howard was established for graduates pursuing a career in the culinary arts , the Harrisena Church at 1616 Ridge Rd., Queensbury, NY or the Upper Hudson Valley Watercolor Society, PO Box 323, North River, NY, 12856.For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd, Queensbury, NY. http://www.lastingmemories.com/eleanor-rowland-nobile
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 6, 2019