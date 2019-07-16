|
Eleanor Thomas, 95, a lifelong resident of Bacon Hill passed away peacefully Sunday, July 14, 2019 surrounded by her family.Born September 24, 1923 at the family home on Sherman Lane in the Town of Northumberland she was the daughter of the late William and Alice Hagadorn Sherman.Eleanor and her late husband, Jared F. Thomas Jr. started Thomas Poultry Farm in Bacon Hill in 1948. She was actively running the farm with her family well into her late 80’s.She was the oldest member of the Bacon Hill Reformed Church, was a member of the church choir, the Ecumenical choir, Schuylerville Senior Citizens, Red Hat Society, and was a past member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling, playing cards, Mah Jongg, and senior trips.In addition to her parents and her husband Jared F. Thomas Jr. in 1994, she was predeceased by 2 sons, Sherman E. Thomas and Jared F. Thomas III; and her brother and sister-in-law, William A. and Eilleen B. Sherman.Survivors include her children, Carol T. (Burton) Baker, Ruth E. (James Jr.) Pettis, Barbara A. (Charles) Hanehan, and Brian A. (Jennifer) Thomas; daughter-in-law, Anna “Chick” Thomas Barber (Tom); 17 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held at 2pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Bacon Hill Reformed Church. Burial will follow in the Gansevoort Cemetery.Friends may call on Friday from 4-6pm at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.Memorials can be made in her memory to the Bacon Hill Reformed Church, 560 Route 32N, Schuylerville, NY 12871.Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eleanor-thomas
Published in The Saratogian on July 17, 2019