Ballston Spa Elizabeth A. Adams, 72, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Born on March 22, 1947 in Corinth, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Bernice (Randall) Kopiar.Elizabeth was a graduate of Corinth High School and was the Salutatorian of her class. She worked for the Charles Pfizer company and then in real estate. Elizabeth enjoyed working with her hands. She liked planting trees and had a knack for gardening and carpentry.Elizabeth is predeceased by her parents, Frank and Bernice Kopiar. She is survived by her husband, Richard Eng of Ballston Spa; her daughter, Michelle Swiers of Saratoga Springs; two granddaughters, Morgan and Melissa Swiers; her sisters, Trisha Parsons of Florida and Mary Boldish of Greenfield Center; and her nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3pm to 4pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the charity of one’s choice.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-a-adams
Published in The Saratogian on July 16, 2019