Saratoga Springs - Elizabeth A. Farmer (Saxton), 59, of Saratoga Springs passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital after a short battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Norbert C. and Sandra E. Saxton (Sheen).Elizabeth (Beth) was born on March 8, 1961 in Trenton, NJ. Soon thereafter, the Saxton family moved to Saratoga Springs, NY where Beth later married and raised her family.Beth had a long career in customer service, most recently having completed 5 years of service at The Home Depot in Saratoga Springs. In her apron, Beth always had a starlight mint for her customers and co-workers and treats for the dogs that would visit her often.Beth had a giving heart, both for her family and the community. Beth was involved with the Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts as a volunteer leader when her children were small, and recently donated countless items to the Guardian House in Ballston Spa.Beth is survived by her husband of 41 years, Donald R. Farmer, Jr. of Saratoga Springs; a daughter, Kristine D. Farmer and her partner Kristopher Slaugenhoup of Ballston Spa, NY; a son, Michael R. Farmer and his wife, Heather, of Morris, NY; a sister, Suzanne M. Saxton of Ballston Spa, NY; a brother, Norbert C. Saxton, Jr. of Woolwich, ME; a granddaughter, Alisandra S. Farmer; a grandson Kristian Slaugenhoup; many aunts, uncles, cousins, several nieces and nephews, and her grand-dog Roxie.Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private service for close family will be followed immediately by a graveside service and burial at the family’s convenience. Beth will be laid to rest at Greenridge Cemetery in Saratoga Springs, NY.The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Beth’s oncologist, Dr. X. Su and his compassionate staff at Malta Medical oncology, as well as the staff of the third floor at Saratoga Hospital who took such great care of Beth in the twilight of her life.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs, NY.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-a-farmer
Published in The Saratogian from May 23 to May 24, 2020.