Saratoga Springs - Elizabeth A. Farmer (Saxton), 59, of Saratoga Springs passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital after a short battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Norbert C. and Sandra E. Saxton (Sheen).Elizabeth (Beth) was born on March 8, 1961 in Trenton, NJ. Soon thereafter, the Saxton family moved to Saratoga Springs, NY where Beth later married and raised her family.Beth had a long career in customer service, most recently having completed 5 years of service at The Home Depot in Saratoga Springs. In her apron, Beth always had a starlight mint for her customers and co-workers and treats for the dogs that would visit her often.Beth had a giving heart, both for her family and the community. Beth was involved with the Girl Scouts and the Boy Scouts as a volunteer leader when her children were small, and recently donated countless items to the Guardian House in Ballston Spa.Beth is survived by her husband of 41 years, Donald R. Farmer, Jr. of Saratoga Springs; a daughter, Kristine D. Farmer and her partner Kristopher Slaugenhoup of Ballston Spa, NY; a son, Michael R. Farmer and his wife, Heather, of Morris, NY; a sister, Suzanne M. Saxton of Ballston Spa, NY; a brother, Norbert C. Saxton, Jr. of Woolwich, ME; a granddaughter, Alisandra S. Farmer; a grandson Kristian Slaugenhoup; many aunts, uncles, cousins, several nieces and nephews, and her grand-dog Roxie.Due to the current pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private service for close family will be followed immediately by a graveside service and burial at the family’s convenience. Beth will be laid to rest at Greenridge Cemetery in Saratoga Springs, NY.The family would like to express sincere gratitude to Beth’s oncologist, Dr. X. Su and his compassionate staff at Malta Medical oncology, as well as the staff of the third floor at Saratoga Hospital who took such great care of Beth in the twilight of her life.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs, NY.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-a-farmer


Published in The Saratogian from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
May 22, 2020
memories are one gift of God that death can not destroy
sandra esposito
Friend
May 21, 2020
Don, Kristine, Kris, Michael, Heather & Ali and family including Suzie, Robyn, Skip and Alana, Connor & Brady. I am so sorry. We had many laughs, good times and memories. She will be forever missed. We love you all ! - The McInnis family
Lisa McInnis
Family
May 21, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family...Don and Kris, your mom was truly a special woman and I'm so happy I was able to sit with her and learn of our shared love for Maine. Much love, light and peace to you all....let her fly among the Angels until you are all together again ♡
Michelle, Jeremy and Chloe Jacobs
May 21, 2020
You were a big part of my life thank you for your friendship and love xo
Jody Hilliker
Family
May 21, 2020
This candle will light for ever in my heart for you Beth xo RIP
Jody Hilliker
Family
May 21, 2020
Your such a wonderful person I'm so glad that I got to know you you've earned your wings fly high beth your gonna be missed by so many friends and family sorry for your loss donnie kris mike and sue and skip god bless you all you will be in my thoughts and prayers from minny ❤
Melinda (minny) Cortes (DUffney
Friend
May 21, 2020
I'm honored to have known you and i will miss you Beth. I will miss your stories of things your husband made for you and your vacations. To your family and friends my prayers as we can't say are proper good byes. Heavens gain rest peaceful sweet Beth.
Kelly McDaniel
Friend
May 21, 2020
Beth you really will be missed May you Rest In Peace.
Maureen and frank Salino
Friend
May 21, 2020
Suzy,Robyn, Skip and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Bethie was one of the nicest people I've had the pleasure of knowing. My heart breaks for your loss. Love and hugs to you all.
Jackie & Jeff Cantine
Friend
May 21, 2020
Sorry for the lost of your sister Beth prayers to you and your family
Edward & Shirley Esposito
Friend
May 21, 2020
Prayers of comfort for the loss of your family member. May Beth be at peace and always in your hearts, mine as well.
Diana Frone
Friend
May 21, 2020
Mike, Heather and Ali: I am so sorry for the loss of your mom. Losing a parent is so hard to bear. I'm sending hugs and love to all of you.
Friend
May 21, 2020
We will so miss you at our 4th of July bangers .we love u and this family my condolences and my heart goes out to u all
Robert and Deborah Bensinger
Family
May 21, 2020
I love you Beth and will miss you so ..we had so much fun at our 4th of July bangers..and my heart goes out to this family
Deborah and Robert Bensinger
Family
May 21, 2020
To Elizabeth's Family and Friends,
You are in our prayers during this time of sorrow.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
May 21, 2020
To Susan's Family and Friends,
You are in our prayers during this time of sorrow.
Sincerely,
The Staff at Burke Funeral Home
