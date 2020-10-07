Ballston Spa- Elizabeth F. (Franklin) Camardello, 37, went home to the Lord on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born in Albany, NY, she was the daughter of Deborah and John Franklin. Elizabeth was full of passion. The things she was most passionate about were the relationships in her life. She is a 2001 graduate of Bethlehem Central High School. She has many friends from high school to whom she remained close throughout her life. She went on to earn her Bachelor’s of Science degree in Biology at LeMoyne College, where “for a short while, she lived like a Dolphin.” She also made lifelong friendships at LeMoyne that were a part of her daily life up until the day she passed. Her friends refer to Liz as their “North Star,” as she was the person they came to for advice. Elizabeth then went on to earn her Master’s in Education degree at St. Rose College in Albany, N.Y. Elizabeth started her teaching career at Farnsworth Middle School, and then went on to work for the Albany City School District at both Harriet Gibbons High School and William S. Hackett Middle School. She loved her students fiercely and made a lasting impact on so many of her students’ lives. Once when Elizabeth was in the hospital, a former student who was her nurse told her that her class and the impact she had on her was the reason she chose to become a nurse. As Elizabeth grew older, she stopped teaching to focus on her health. Elizabeth loved deeply and passionately. The happiest she ever was, was when she finally met her husband and soul mate, Sam Camardello. She loved and adored him as much as Sam loved and adored her. They enjoyed traveling together, skiing, raising their beloved fur baby Winston, trips to the Outer Banks, Hawaii, Disney, television shows, an annual Lego project, and hanging out by the pool. Her family was also extremely important to her. There were many family trips, and she also enjoyed simply spending time together, laughing. Elizabeth was very involved in the Cystic Fibrosis Foundationand the Donna Crandall Foundation. In 2019, she headed up Albany’s first national team for the CF Walk named the “Salty Cysters.” She was very proud of the advocacy and awareness work she did surrounding CF in her later years. Beloved wife and best friend of almost 9 years of Samuel J. Camardello, cherished daughter to John T. Franklin and the late Deborah Franklin; cherished sister of Sarah N. Franklin. She is survived by her aunts and uncles, Beth and Lou Krefski; Mary and Harry Sheevers. She is also survived by her cousins Erin, Brian and Johnny Sheevers, Alyssa Butler, Jared Krefski, Erin Shah, Kelly Roberston, Joyce and Michael Macduff, and Donna Cooper. Calling hours will be held on October 9, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 85 Elm Avenue, Delmar, NY 12054. Masks, social distancing and contact tracing will be required. Out of an abundance of caution, due to the COVID pandemic, the funeral service will be private but will be live streamed on the church’s Youtube channel at BLCDelmar starting at 9:30 am on Saturday, October 10. Please feel free to express your condolences to the family at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Northeastern NY or the Donna Crandall Foundation. Checks for the CF Foundation can be mailed to Memorial Elizabeth Camardello – CFF NENY, PO Box 5004, Hagerstown, MD 21721-50004. Please write “memorial Elizabeth Camardello” on the memo line. Online donations can be made at https://www.cff.org/give-monthly/
, please check the appropriate boxes for in Honor/In Memory for Elizabeth. Donations to the Donna Crandall Foundation can be made at www.donnacrandallfoundation.org
, please check the box in honor of and write Elizabeth Camardello. Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Keenan Funeral Home in Albany. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-f-camardello