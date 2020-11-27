1/1
Elizabeth J. Hughes
Johnstown-Elizabeth J. Hughes (nee Arnold), 81, of Gloversville, N.Y., passed away at Wells House in Johnstown, NY on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, following a long illness. Born on August 23, 1939, in Gloversville, N.Y., Betty was the youngest of seven children of Fred A. Arnold and Gertrude (Kobuskie) Arnold. She attended local schools and graduated from Gloversville High School in 1957. She attended Nazareth College and studied nursing. She married Ralph E. Ostrander of Amsterdam, NY (born Walton, NY) and they had three children. The marriage ended in divorce, and she met and later married her husband, J. Vincent Hughes of Utica N.Y., on June 27, 1984. They built their dream home on Great Sacandaga Lake and spent the next 36 years together. During this time, Betty worked as a nurse at Nathan Littauer Hospital, and then spent several years as an in-home care provider. When they were younger, they enjoyed taking annual ocean cruises and going camping in the Adirondacks. Betty and Vince were both very active in the Mayfield Presbyterian Church in Mayfield, N.Y. Survivors include her loving husband, Vince; two sons, Ralph D. Ostrander and his wife Susan of Arlington, VA and Thomas E. Ostrander and his wife Kristin of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; one daughter, Beth Warner of Schenectady, N.Y.; two surviving sisters, Marie Wilson of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and Barbara Von Kreuter-Adams of Darien, CT; She was predeceased by her siblings, Fred Arnold, Richard Arnold, Dorothy Patterson, and Eleanor Brownell. Known as "Mimi" to them, Betty had six grandchildren, Augustus "Gus", Frederick "Eric", Luke, Kara, Barceem, and Aniyah. A remembrance service for family and friends will be held at later date. Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, N.Y. Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to the Mayfield Presbyterian Church: http://mayfieldpresbyterianchurch.org/ P.O. Box 432, 22 North Main Street, Mayfield, N.Y. 12117, (518) 661-6566. To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-j-hughes

