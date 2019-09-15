Home

Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Greenwich
80 Main St.
Greenwich, NY 12834
518-692-2680
Elizabeth Mulford Hood

Elizabeth Mulford Hood Obituary
Elizabeth Mulford Hood, 71, a resident of Greenwich passed away peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019 at her home with her brother, Alan and her sister, Helen at her side.She was born March 13, 1948 in Orange, NJ to the late Gail and Alan Hood.Liz will always be known for her irrepressible sense of humor and her love of books. She most recently worked at the New York State Department of Education after 24 years as an executive of WMHT Public Broadcasting. Before that she owned the former Montana Bookstore in Saratoga Springs. Liz sang in the trio Huxtable Christensen and Hood for 44 years. She also enjoyed singing in the choir of Bethesda Episcopal Church. A favorite pastime was spending summers with her family at their cottage at Glenburnie-on-Lake George, NY.In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Owen McGehee.She is survived by her siblings; Alan C. (Ann) Hood Jr., of Chambersburg, PA, John F. (Hope) Hood of Lee’s Summit, MO and Helen L. Hood of Saratoga Springs, NY; nephew Christopher M. Hood of Nyack, NY; nieces Abigail E. Hood of Fairlee, VT and Emily P. Hood of Kansas City, MO, and numerous family members and friends.Online condolences and messages to the family can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/elizabeth-mulford-hood
Published in The Saratogian on Sept. 16, 2019
