"The Greeks didn't have obituaries. They only asked one question when a man died: Did he have passion?”“Serendipity”A brilliant and giving man, Elliot James Older III, known as Jimmy, truly lived his life with passion; as well as with honesty, generosity and a unique ability to make others feel cherished and loved.The lights will shine a little less bright in Middle Grove ~ he was called to Heaven on Saturday, February 8 at 10:21 a.m. surrounded by his loving family at his home.Born on October 16, 1958, he was the son of Elliot J. Older Jr. and Doris Denno Older.He is remembered for his kind and giving soul, his honesty and his extreme intelligence. He leaves behind his greatest legacy ~ his two sons, Jesse James Older and Darbe Lee Older. He loved his family and friends with all of his heart and lived his life to the fullest. His friends will always remember how he was "on call" for them, no matter the time of day or night.Brilliant in all matters, his greatest enjoyment was building cars, Jeeping in the woods, running his sawmill and spending time with his family and friends.While he didn’t consider himself an artist, Jimmy had the unique ability to see art in objects that others could not. A crook in a limb could become a coat hook; an antique woodsman handsaw, a cast iron pot rack; a discarded slab of granite curb repurposed as a fireplace mantle. People were always in awe of his ability to see what something was meant to be, no matter its original purpose.Jimmy is survived by his wife of 29 years, Patty; sons Jesse (Meyra) and Darbe (Jaclyn); stepsons David and Anthony Farr, his parents, Jim and Doris, his sister Carol Lang (Donald) brothers Keith and Kevin Older (Tiffany), along with his grandchildren – Selena Farr, Trenity Farr, Wyatt Older, Weslee Older, Maia Farr, Cash Williams, and Maysa Older. He also leaves behind several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.He is predeceased by his grandparents, Elliot and Enid Older and Cecil and Althine Denno.Following Jimmy’s request, there will be no calling hours or services. The family will hold a Celebration of Life later this summer.Arrangements are under the direction of Armer Funeral Home. Cremation was performed by Park View Crematory.A heartfelt thanks goes out to Dr. John Pezzulo for his kindness and compassion during Jimmy’s final weeks. http://www.lastingmemories.com/elliot-j-older-iii
Published in The Saratogian on Feb. 16, 2020