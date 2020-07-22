Saratoga Springs, NY - It is with great sadness that her four sons announce the passing of Erin Sweeney Hogan, our mother and the heart and soul of the Hogan family. Erin passed on Saturday July 18. Born Anne Erin Sweeney in Troy, NY on July 26, 1936, the Feast Day of St. Anne, her mother, being extremely religious, named her after the Saint. From that day forward though she was known as Erin. Erin attended Sacred Heart Grade School and Catholic High School. She was an exceptional student who skipped two grades. Erin graduated from high school at the age of 15. Always looking for a challenge, Erin attended Trinity College in Washington DC graduating at the age of 19 with a major in Sociology. Erin always spoke about how her education helped her to raise her four sons. After college Erin returned to Troy and took a job with The Albany Chamber of Commerce. She met John at a Troy Ski Club meeting in 1958. That chance encounter led to a December to September romance as it became abundantly clear to Erin that John would be her soul mate for life. On September 26, 1959, Erin and John were married at Sacred Heart Church with a fabulous reception at The Troy Country Club. Thus began a romance that spanned for over sixty years. Erin and John’s first home was in NYC where John attended law school and where they started a family. Always eager for new experiences, Erin tried out for a television game show called Jan Murrays Charge Account and she became an eight-day winner. From NYC, Erin and John moved to Saratoga Springs in 1964 to raise their 4 sons. Erin was an active volunteer, starting first at St. Peter’s Elementary, then SCCHS, the Saratoga Hospital Guild, the American Cancer Society’s Daffodils Day, the Travers’ Ball, the Garden Club of Loudonville, and as a board member at the Teresian House of Albany. Erin’s family was her first priority and she was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and aunt. Her smile was infectious. She had countless friends. Erin was recently predeceased by her husband of 60 years, John, the love of her life. Together, they were inseparable, irrepressible, and a force of nature. World travel was Erin and John’s shared passion. Together they extensively explored he treasures of this world from The Hermitage in St. Petersburg to Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Erin is survived by Jake, Matthew (Jennifer), Daniel (Kristen), and Michael (Llona). Her granddaughter Caty, and grandsons Jack, Sam, Matthew, John Henry, Daniel, Patrick, Nicholas, Maximilian and Drew. Erin also leaves her loving sisters Cathleen (William) Maloney and Mary Ellen (Hoyt) Sweeney and her sister-in-law Laura (Lorraine Hickey) of Sebago Lake, Maine. Erin is predeceased by her parents, the Hon. John J. Sweeney and Catherine (McGrath) Sweeney, as well as her brother John J. Sweeney, Jr. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church to celebrate the lives and love of both Erin and John. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/erin-sweeney-hogan