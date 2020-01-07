|
SCHENECTADY:Ernestine Lee Gooden of Schenectady passed away of congestive heart failure at Fulton Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Friday, January 3, 2020.Ernestine had a 40-year career of being a hotwalker prior to retiring. She enjoyed going to the casino and was a member of the Elks club where she spent a lot of her time with close friends and family. Ernestine also enjoyed bingo, crocheting and going to the jazz fest annually. She was a loyal and devoted mother, grandmother, godmother, and friend.She is survived by her three daughters, Shebrea Gooden-Lair (h) Donavan Lair, Corine Gooden, & Alexis Davis-Gooden; brother, Ernest Gooden Jr (w) Lynn Gooden; her six grandchildren, Talya Gooden-Ramos (h) Dexter Ramos, Shanice Gooden-Prunty, Johnson Gooden-Prunty, Nijia Lair, Lakiah Gooden, & Nacif Gooden; seven great grandchildren, Caretto Ramos, Carmynne Ramos, Ca'Myiah Ramos, Avery Gooden-Prunty, Azaiah Gooden-Prunty, Anariana Gooden, & Amyahalise Gooden-Prunty; three nephews, Marcus Gooden, Kha'lee Gooden, & Abdul Gooden; two nieces, Brittany Gooden, & Ericka Gooden-Senholtz; four godchildren, Jason Long, the late Jerelle Long, Jocelyn Simpkins, Jeneta Simpkins; best friend of 52 years Jean Long and a host of cousins, loved ones and friends.Ernestine is preceded in death by her parents, Corine Gooden and Ernest Lee Gooden Sr., and aunt, Bevi Vimus.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 12:00 pm to 1:45 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.Family and friends may join them for further fellowship following the service for repass at the Frederick Allen Elks Lodge, 69 Beekman St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.For online condolences please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/ernestine-lee-gooden
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 8, 2020