|
|
Essie Mae Welsh, 92 of 221 Washington Street, Saratoga Springs, New York – peacefully passed away on Saturday December 28, 2019. She was born on December 11, 1927 in New York City.Essie enjoyed staying at home watching her Mets, soap operas and afternoon shows. Early in life she loved watching son, William, baseball games and sliding an occasional bet on the horses during the August Meet.She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years William R.Welsh III and her mother Suzie Miller. Surviving member of the family is her only son, William R. Welsh IV.There are no plans for funeral services but a Memorial Service announcement will be forthcoming. http://www.lastingmemories.com/essie-mae-welsh
Published in The Saratogian on Jan. 3, 2020