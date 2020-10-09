1/1
Esther Marie Pastore
BALLSTON SPA-Esther Marie Pastore, age 99, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born in Ballston Spa, NY. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Angeline Pastore. Esther worked for 40 years at General Electric as an engineer's assistant. She was a trailblazer, often being the only woman in department meetings. Esther was a volunteer for Saratoga Performing Arts Center and American Red Cross. She was a member of the Ballston Area Seniors. Esther was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Ballston Spa. Esther was adored by her family. Esther was happiest when she was surrounded by all her family at the kitchen table enjoying all her delicious home cooked meals and desserts. She was predeceased by her sisters Gloria Caputo, Flora Pastore and her brother Ralph Pastore. Esther is survived by her niece Nancy (John) Pizzonia, great niece Alyssa, great nephews Ian and Lucian Pizzonia, niece Clare (Tom) Ciccarelli, great nephew Luke, great nieces Marie, Angie and Christa, 3 great great nieces and her brother in law Lucian Caputo. Private family services were held for Esther. Her burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery. to light a candle visit us at www.mevecfuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/esther-marie-pastore

Published in The Saratogian from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
