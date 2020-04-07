|
Esther (Klein) Seelig, 80, of Ormond Beach, passed away on April 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in St. Peters (Fond du Lac), Wisconsin.She grew up on a dairy farm in St. Peters (Fond du Lac). Esther was the oldest of seven children. She graduated from St Mary's Spring Academy in 1958. Esther moved to Saratoga Springs NY where she spent most of her life. Later in life she received a degree from the University of Albany (NY) in Accounting and Computer Science.She was predeceased by her parents Irene and Herman Abler. She is survived by her friend/husband of 34 years Bob------She gave him love and made every day meaningful. Esther had two sons: Mike Klein (Laura), Emily Esther and Allyson--Tom Klein (Maria), Lexi and Casey. She had two daughters: Kate Klein, Alex and Aidan-- Susan Look (Alan), Kayla Zaglin, a great-granddaughter Julianna Rogers--Shelby Heard (John).Esther spent the last 24 years of her life in Plantation Bay (Ormond Beach) and Saratoga Springs. She was a Special Lady. Being the oldest of seven on a dairy farm she had many responsibilities at a young age. Academically she was at the top (second in her high school class). Those who knew her were amazed at what she could do. Her skills were unlimited. Her energy was unbelievable. Esther was not an administrator. She had to do everything herself. Esther was a giver and will be missed by her family and many others.The family requests that donations be made to Halifax Hospice, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, Florida 32129 in memory of Esther Seelig. http://www.lastingmemories.com/esther-seelig
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 8, 2020