Eugene "Gene" Palffy, age 60 passed away 4/24/20 in Englewood FL. He resided in Saratoga County for many years and was best known for playing his Pedal Steel Guitar. Please visit https://www.legacy.com/amp/obituaries/recordonline/196162578 or https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/englewood-fl/eugene-palffy-9155340 for full obituary. Memorial contributions https://patriotpaws.org/
Published in The Saratogian from May 8 to May 10, 2020.