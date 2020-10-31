Ballston SpaEugenia F. Schock, 86, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020. She leaves behind a loving family and friends who will miss her greatly. “The best person we ever knew.”Jean was born on June 5, 1934 to Bruce and Eugenia Fayerweather. She married her beloved husband, Robert W. Schock on September 9, 1953. Bob preceded her in death on July 13, 1999.Jean was an accomplished artist and pianist. She played almost entirely by ear and was always happy to sit at any piano anywhere to take requests, asking “What’s your favorite song?” Jean also ran her own antiques business for more than thirty years. Jean was kind, generous, nurturing and loving, with a quick wit. She was a loyal and much loved friend to many who knew her. “She did not have one contentious bone in her body, was smart, talented, worldly, and never met a stranger.”Jean is survived by her four beloved children, Robert B. Schock and his wife Elsa of Sparta, NJ, Randall M. Schock and his wife Kathy of Ballston Spa, Janet Sherwood and her husband Robert of Cambridge, and Paul A. Schock and his wife Maureen White-Schock of Ballston Spa. Jean is also survived by eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; and her brothers Bruce Fayerweather and William Fayerweather of Ohio. Jean was predeceased by her cherished twin sister Janet Thorsberg of Midland, MI in 2016. Jean dearly loved them all.Services will be private. In lieu of flowers those who wish to participate in honoring Jean’s life may contribute to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eugenia-schock