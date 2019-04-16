|
Saratoga SpringsEunice Harrington Main, 100, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Gateway House of Peace. Born in Whitehall, NY on June 9, 1918, she was the daughter of Anna and John Varney.She worked for the Saratoga County Dept of Social Services, retiring in 1987. Eunice loved life and was always concerned for those around her. She spent many years as a member of the VFW in Saratoga Springs. Through the years, she enjoyed her daily visits to Stewart’s and was known by all in many of the Stewart’s Shops.Eunice loved to dance, cook and sew in her younger years, and if you knew Eunice, she loved to shop too. She was loved by everyone she met.She was predeceased by her parents Anna and John Varney, brothers Richard Varney, Alfred Varney and Arnold Varney; husband Edward Harrington, Sr., son Edward Harrington, Jr. and her second husband William Main.Eunice is survived by her sister Joyce Harris of Ballston Spa; granddaughter Cynthia Martin (Wayne) of Ballston Spa; great grandchildren Jessica Martin and Clayton Martin; and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, April 19 from 11am to noon at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will be held at noon. Burial will follow in Ballston Spa Cemetery.Special thanks to her caretakers and neighbors that helped us in her last few months to allow her to stay home where she wanted to be. The Gateway House of Peace welcomed her with open arms for her final journey. They offered outstanding care and dignity and we could not be more thankful, as she deserved nothing less.In lieu of flowers, we ask that any donations be made in her memory to the Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eunice-harrington-main
Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 17, 2019