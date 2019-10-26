Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armer Funeral Home Inc.
39 East High Street
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
(518) 885-6181
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Ebert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva M. Ebert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva M. Ebert Obituary
Saratoga Springs: Eva M. Ebert, 83, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Ballston Spa, New York on February 24, 1936, she was the daughter of William and Eva Morris.Eva worked at Maplewood Manor in Ballston Spa for fifteen years, retiring in 1997. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching football, baseball, and basketball. Eva loved to fish and whenever she visited her sister in Missouri she spent most of her time out fishing.She was predeceased by her husband Henry, and her brothers William, John and Ronald. Eva is survived by her sons William Ebert, John Ebert (Brenda), Henry Ebert (Cheri) and Ronald Ebert (Denise); siblings Helen Haskell, James Morris (Ann) and Janice Ellis (Ronald); six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 10am Wednesday, October 30 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, October 29 from 4pm to 7pm at the funeral home.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eva-m-ebert
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Armer Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now