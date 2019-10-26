|
|
Saratoga Springs: Eva M. Ebert, 83, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Born in Ballston Spa, New York on February 24, 1936, she was the daughter of William and Eva Morris.Eva worked at Maplewood Manor in Ballston Spa for fifteen years, retiring in 1997. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching football, baseball, and basketball. Eva loved to fish and whenever she visited her sister in Missouri she spent most of her time out fishing.She was predeceased by her husband Henry, and her brothers William, John and Ronald. Eva is survived by her sons William Ebert, John Ebert (Brenda), Henry Ebert (Cheri) and Ronald Ebert (Denise); siblings Helen Haskell, James Morris (Ann) and Janice Ellis (Ronald); six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 10am Wednesday, October 30 at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Saratoga Springs. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, October 29 from 4pm to 7pm at the funeral home.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/eva-m-ebert
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 27, 2019