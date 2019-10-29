|
Tinton Falls, NJ – Evelyn A. Shannon, 95 years old, formerly of Saratoga Springs, died on October 26, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, New Jersey, with her children by her side. Eve had moved to New Jersey to be closer to her grandchildren but spent over 40 happy years in Saratoga Springs.Born in Troy in 1924, Eve was the daughter of John and Irene (Collins) Mahoney. She was raised in Troy and graduated from Catholic High in 1941. Eve attended Siena College but entered the workforce when her father fell ill. Eve worked at New York Telephone and advanced to a supervisory role. She enjoyed keeping up with the latest fashion and always looked stylish, even well into her 90's. Her brother, Dan, introduced her to one of his college friends, Tom Shannon, who was the love of her life. They enjoyed 61 years of happiness together. She left the workforce to raise her family and was a kind and loving mom. Eve was blessed with a beautiful singing voice and we fondly remember her in the kitchen, singing along to Broadway show tunes. Eve was a woman of great faith and she truly lived according to Christian values. She never uttered a hurtful or unkind word. She greeted everyone with a sweet smile and will be remembered fondly by all who crossed paths with her.Eve was predeceased by her parents, her husband Tom, her brothers Jack, Bernie and Dan, her sister Irene and a son, Brendan.Survivors include her son, Matthew of Saratoga Springs and her daughter, Irene (John Brown) and her grandsons Cameron, Connor and Aidan, of Freehold, NJ. Eve also survived by several dear nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4-7 pm on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/ Bussing& Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Clement's Church, 231 Lake Ave, Saratoga Springs by Reverend John D. Kirwin. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, West Ave.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Victory Training Center, c/o Maryknoll Sisters, Maryknoll, NY 10545.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Saratogian on Oct. 31, 2019