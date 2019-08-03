|
|
GREENFIELD CENTER - On July 24, 2019 Florence's earthly life terminated and we are confident that her soul now rests peacefully in the presence of Jesus Christ her Lord and Savior. Florence (Flo) was married to William (Bill) for 69 years. He was the love of her life, her companion and the father of her 7 children. Together they journeyed through all the ups and downs that life gave them and since his death in December she longed to be reunited with her other half.Florence was blessed with a long life and was a splendid example to all with whom she came in contact of what it means to be a Christian woman. She was a unique woman with a fabulous gift for liking other people no matter what their situation in life happened to be. We have seen her enfold some challenging people in her own life, people society shunned, just because, as she put it – they are human and they need to be loved. She truly was an ambassador for Christ.Flo always shared with her mother Florence, a love of flowers. When we would visit her parents in Ithaca, New York the two Flo's would disappear for hours. Eventually we would find them in one or another flower garden happily pulling weeds while cementing their relationship. Back in Greenfield, following her mother's passing, daughter Flo carried on the gardening tradition, for grubbing in the dirt helped her to maintain her memories of her mother. She, in turn, passed the love of gardening to her children.If you didn't know Flo, we cannot paint a complete picture of her here but some highlights follow. She was every bit as proficient in the kitchen as she was stacking firewood in the barn. She loved animals and making crafts. She learned to drive a stick shift car and mastered the good old typewriter. She was a “number please girl” (telephone operator) for many years in order to put her husband through college, and she served as a mainstay employee at Bill’s News Room, a family venture located in Schuylerville. Her working career ended with a 30-year stretch in the business office at Saratoga Hospital holding down a position for which she was perfectly qualified.Flo’s crowning jewel was as a mother. In addition to all of the ways she found to keep Bill’s life running smoothly, she agreed to become a mother and produced seven youngsters. She did a great job doing most of the day to day work of raising them. It delighted her to know that her seven children continue to like and help one another to this day. When the good Lord brought Flo and Bill together so many years ago, he certainly started something!Florence was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Florence Bassett of Saratoga Springs and Ithaca, New York. Mr. Bassett had been the director of the Fur Animal Experiment Station on Route 9N while they lived in Saratoga. She was also predeceased by four siblings; George, a pilot who was killed just as WW2 was ending, Elizabeth (William) Kark of Sprakers, NY, Charles Bassett of Rochester, NY, Margaret Vicari of Newport, NC. Two siblings remain as survivors: Col. James R. (Judy) Bassett of Toledo, WA, and Jean (John) Kinyon of Holly Springs, NC. Survivors also include Florence’s 7 children Patricia (Leon) Gordon of Pompton Lakes, NJ, Carol (Dale) Gerbing of Ballston Lake, Nancy (Timothy) Stevens of Saratoga, Diane (Robert) Loviza of Saratoga, William Jr. and Daniel (Julie) Hinckley, both of Greenfield Center, and Mary (James) O’Connell of Ballston Spa.. Other survivors include 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held August 10th at the First Baptist Church, 202 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Visitation at 9:30, service at 10:30 followed by a light lunch reception.The family, at Flo's request, asks that no flowers be sent but instead that memorial contributions be made to her favorite organizations: City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St, Schenectady, NY 12305, St.Jude's, 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Malta Home of the Good Shepherd, (Please write "Activities" on the memo line), 26 Rock Rose Way, Malta, NY12010. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.compassionatefuneralcare.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/florence-b-hinckley
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 4, 2019