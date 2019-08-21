|
|
Saratoga Springs, NY- Florence Eleanor Carr Duane, age 93, of Ballston Spa, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 19, 2019.She was born December 8, 1925 in Hoosick Falls. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Helena (McMahon) Carr.Florence (Tornie) graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Hoosick Falls and Troy Business College, Troy. She began work for Montgomery Ward in their debit/credit department. She was soon needed in a Government Ordinance Factory in their quality control department as WWII began.Florence married Edward Duane on May 15, 1948. Florence was blessed with seven children. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.During their marriage they were self-employed commercial and residential painting and wallpaper contractors for many Saratoga businesses that included Anne’s Washington Inn, the Grand Union Motel and the Pyramid Mall.Florence was predeceased by her husband Edward, two sons, Peter and John Duane as well as a grandson Thomas J. Reed. She is survived by her four daughters Geraldine (Thomas M.) Reed of Defreestville, NY, Mary Carr (Gary Butterworth) of Salem, MA, Eileen (James) Garlett of Wilton, NY, Diane (Andrew) Woodard of Ballston Spa, NY and a son, Paul Duane of Greenfield Center, NY as well as 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Church, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs at 10am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 with the, Reverend Thomas H. Chevalier, Pastor, officiating. A private burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Greenwich. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons Bussing/ Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs. (518-584-5373). Online information and remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/florence-duane
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 22, 2019