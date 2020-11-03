1/1
Florence Lillian Suttle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SARATOGA SPRINGS - Florence Lillian Suttle, age 94, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center. She was born on May 17, 1926 in Stillwater, NY, the daughter of the late Louise and Martha Kitchner. Florence was a Seamstress at the New Star Laundry in Saratoga Springs for many years. She enjoyed bingo, puzzles and traveling. Florence’s family, and her devoted role as mother and grandmother, was the most important thing to her. Family is where she drew her strength and being with her family was what she enjoyed most of all. Florence is survived by her son, Ernest Suttle (Sally Millington); daughters, Helen Persons, Virginia Knapp (Ralph), Cathy LaMontain (Bob), Melody Suttle: many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many friends who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by husbands, George Hibbert III, Ernest Suttle, Jr., daughters, Mary Jane Hibbert, Florence Richmond, grandson Anthony Richmond and 3 Great Grand Children. Family and friends may call from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, New York. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Interment following the service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/florence-lillian-suttle


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Saratogian from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saratogian.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved