SARATOGA SPRINGS - Florence Lillian Suttle, age 94, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Wesley Health Care Center. She was born on May 17, 1926 in Stillwater, NY, the daughter of the late Louise and Martha Kitchner. Florence was a Seamstress at the New Star Laundry in Saratoga Springs for many years. She enjoyed bingo, puzzles and traveling. Florence’s family, and her devoted role as mother and grandmother, was the most important thing to her. Family is where she drew her strength and being with her family was what she enjoyed most of all. Florence is survived by her son, Ernest Suttle (Sally Millington); daughters, Helen Persons, Virginia Knapp (Ralph), Cathy LaMontain (Bob), Melody Suttle: many grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many friends who will miss her dearly. She is preceded in death by husbands, George Hibbert III, Ernest Suttle, Jr., daughters, Mary Jane Hibbert, Florence Richmond, grandson Anthony Richmond and 3 Great Grand Children. Family and friends may call from 6 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave, Saratoga Springs, New York. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY. Interment following the service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871 Due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19 social distancing as well as mandatory wearing of a face mask is required. We thank you for your patience as we work to safeguard the wellness of our staff and every guest. For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/florence-lillian-suttle