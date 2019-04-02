Ballston Spa, NY-Florence Ruth Zahn, 85, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.Born in Galway, NY on May 20, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Erwin Sr. and Elizabeth (Chamberlain) Feight. She attended Galway Central School as a young girl. The family moved to Scotia where she lived for many years. Florence has been a resident of Saratoga Bridges since 1982.Affectionately known as “Flo” she enjoyed participating in Saratoga Bridges Day Program. She loved dogs, doing puzzles, playing Bingo, going to the movies, dining out, shopping, drinking coffee and getting her nails done.In addition to her parents, Flo is predeceased by her step-father Albert Feight and her sister Noreen Pryce.Survivors include her brother, Eric (Connie) Feight of Hudson, NY; sister, Marguerite Varney or Florida; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, cousins and her many housemates and caregivers of Saratoga Bridges who all were her second family.Relatives and friends may call from 10 to 11am Friday, April 5, 2019 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A funeral home service will be at 11am and burial will follow in Park Cemetery, Scotia.Memorial donations may be made in Flo’s memory to Saratoga Bridges, 16 Saratoga Bridges Blvd., Ballston Spa, NY 12020.Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/florence-ruth-zahn Published in The Saratogian on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary