Frances Susie "Effie" (Hulka) Bunzey
Corinth - Frances Susie “Effie” (Hulka) Bunzey, age 91, passed away Thursday morning, June 4, 2020 at The Pines of Glens Falls.Born on February 19, 1929 in the town of Saratoga, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (Jankovych) Hulka, Sr. She was a graduate of Saratoga High School, Saratoga Springs and had been employed as a cashier for the A & P Tea Co. of Saratoga Springs for many years.On June 17, 1950 she married Kenneth B. Prescott. Mr. Prescott died on September 14, 1965. She married Frank R. Bunzey on January 6, 1973. He passed away on April 27, 2012.Effie and Frank enjoyed traveling out west and spending winters in Melbourne, FL. She enjoyed going to garage sales and finding many “treasures”. She was also skilled at crafts, knitting, embroidery and crocheting.In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by three brothers: Paul, Daniel and George Hulks; three sisters: Mary “Joey” Zetterstrom, Betty Clark and Katherine Cassier.Survivors include her step-children: Vincent (Linda) Bunzey of Corinth, Laurence (Judith) Bunzey of Hadley three grandchildren: Jason (Sarah) Bunzey, Sarah Schiavi and Alison Bunzey; four great grandchildren: Cooper, Carter, Callie Bunzey and Alexander Schiavi; two sisters: Anne Grubb and Helen Downing; a sister-in-law, Joyce Hulka.Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, visitation is private.Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Corinth. Face coverings and social distancing regulation will be followed.Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frances-susie-effie-hulka-bunzey

Published in The Saratogian from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
