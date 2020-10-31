STILLWATER-SARATOGA COUNTY-Frances Tanner Messore passed away peacefully on the morning of October 27, just one month shy of her 96th birthday. A lifelong resident of Stillwater, NY, Frances leaves behind her loving husband of 74 years, Thomas Messore, and their four children, Donna, Tommy (Mary), Catherine (Bill), and Mark (Judy), loving grandchildren Jessica (Jason), Seth (Corey), Nathan (Jalene), Lindsey, Angela, Allessandra (Chris), Matthew (Dorothy), Kailee, and Markus, and great grandchildren Sydney, Samantha, Masen, Jacoby, Makayla, Ayla, and Anniyah. In addition to her family and many friends, Fran’s true love was her New York Yankees. With her home adorned in team paraphernalia, she knew every player, stat, and season, and transcribed each game on paper every night. If you wanted to know something about last night’s game, or the past ten, Fran was your girl! Frances’s lifelong dream was to become a nurse - a dream she put on hold while raising a family and working at Stillwater High School. Once her kids were grown, she went back to school to get her nursing degree, and went on to fulfill a long and successful career at Diamond Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation (previously Highgate Manor Nursing). A private service and burial will be held at Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Saratoga Humane Society or Wounded Warrior Project
. Arrangements by Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Stillwater. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/frances-tanner-messore