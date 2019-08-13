|
LAKE LUZERNE: Francis E. Brodell, 102, of Call St., passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Warren Center in Queensbury following a short illness.Born on Oct. 30, 1916 in Conshohocken, PA, he was the son of the late Charles Sr. and Anna (Evans) Brodell.Francis attended school in Greenfield.He married Anna Sekel on April 26, 1941 in Corinth and the couple resided in Lake Luzerne for many years. She passed away June 30, 2018 following 77 years of marriage.Francis joined the United States Army, serving during World War II as an infantryman in the European Theater and helped liberate Germany, until his honorable discharge.He was employed at the International Paper Co. in Corinth as a super calendar operator, working for many years until his retirement in 1973. He also was a member of the IP Quarter Century Club.Francis was a hard worker and built his own home, often reminding us he put every nail in the house by himself.He was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening, country music and dancing, and spending time with his family at home. He also enjoyed winter trips with his wife for many years to Tucson, Arizona.He was longtime communicant of the Church of Immaculate Conception of Corinth and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years.Besides his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by seven siblings, Ed, Charles, Joe and Dave Brodell, Mary Kuzniar, Jeanne Constantino and Betty Naatz; and two daughters-in-law, Mary (Denno) Brodell and Gale C. (Gill) Brodell.Survivors include two sons, Richard E. Brodell of Lake Luzerne and Joseph Brodell of Saratoga Springs; three granddaughters, Brenda Parkhurst of Lake Luzerne, Tina Deyoe (Tim) of Greenfield Center, and Sherry Brodell (Rich Maxon) of North Greenbush; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Deyoe, Michael Parkhurst and Jenna Deyoe; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth with Rev. Kenneth Swain, officiating.A Rite of Committal will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Corinth. Military honors will also be performed by the Honor Guard of the Horace D. Washburn American Legion Post 533 of Corinth.The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at the Warren Center and Diane and Doug Bisnette for helping out and being there during Francis' stay at the nursing home.The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth.Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.
Published in The Saratogian on Aug. 14, 2019