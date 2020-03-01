|
|
Galway:Francis F. Costanzo 81, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Born in Mechanicville, NY on November 2, 1938, he was the son of Frank and Anna Mae Costanzo. He served in the US Navy.Frank worked for Ford Motor Co in Green Island for over 25 years, retiring in 1988. After his retirement he went to work on his farm, where he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing. Frank was a member of the Sno Fox Hunting Club and the Sacandaga Chapter of the Harley Riders.He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Anna Mae, his sons Francis, Jr. and Anthony, stepson Joseph Pokrzywka and brother Michael Costanzo. Frank is survived by his wife Dorothy; children Vincent Costanzo, Victoria Costanzo and David Costanzo (Susan); stepchildren Henrietta Sherman, Jeff Pokrzywka (Jean), Alex Pokrzywka and Annette Hill (Joe); sister Eileen Lasher; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, March 3 from 5pm to 7pm at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A service will follow at 7pm. Burial will be in Ashley Cemetery in the Spring.Memorial contributions in memory of Frank may be made to the Ashley Cemetery Association.Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/francis-f-costanzo
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 2, 2020