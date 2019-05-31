|
|
Corinth, NYFrancis H. Passino, age 90, made a peaceful exit from this life on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1928, in Ausable Forks, NY and was the son of Halsey and Lillian (Wilkins) Passino.Francis was a dedicated career and family man. Many knew him as the committed crossing guard guiding elementary students safely to and from Corinth Central School each day. Before retiring, he had a long career in the paper industry, beginning at JJ Rogers Company in Ausable, then transferring to International Paper in Corinth where he worked as a paper loader. Additionally, he operated his own trucking business with his familiar big red dump truck.Apart from his career, Francis was a dedicated husband to his wife Vivian and his loving family. He often enjoyed grilling at backyard family barbecues, which often included special breakfast treats of pancakes and eggs on the griddle. Francis and Vivian could often be found in his workshop designing wood crafts, he at his table saw and her with her paintbrush. Nothing brought a bigger smile to his face, though, than spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Francis is survived by his wife of 69 years, Vivian, and his loving daughters Bonnie (William) Potter and Shelley (James) Fenton; adoring grandchildren Kristina (Anthony) Tucker, Katie (Broderick) Robarge, Daniel (Lauren) Fenton, and Kyle Fenton; his sweet great-grandchildren Hunter and Chase Lescault, Bradyn, Brooklyn, and Bentley Tucker, and Carter Robarge; and his brother Howard (Joan) Passino.Francis is predeceased by his sisters Evelyn (Jim) Snow and Theresa (Chick) Douglas and granddaughter Kimberly Lescault.The family is forever grateful to the hardworking staff at Schuyler Ridge nursing home for their dedication, kindness, and compassion. A special thank you to Ramona, affectionately known as “the boss” by Francis, for always being an advocate for his care.Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday June 3, 2019 4:00-7:00pm, at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY 12019.A funeral service will be celebrated by Fr. Jerome Gingras on Tuesday at 11:00am at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home.Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth, NY.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Corinth Central School “Care Closet.” Please send donations to the business office at Corinth Central School, 105 Oak Street, Corinth, NY 12822, in memory of Francis Passino.With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Francis’ Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/francis-h-passino
Published in The Saratogian on June 1, 2019