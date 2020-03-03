|
SARATOGA SPRINGS and CORINTHFrancis “Kayo” L. Kehoe Jr., 80, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Warren Center in Queensbury.Born on July 5, 1939 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Francis and Antoinette “Nettie” (DeGregory) Kehoe.His earliest years were spent in Saratoga Springs with his parents, and a large Italian family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. His parents later relocated to Corinth to open Kehoe’s Dry Cleaning on Palmer Avenue.Kayo loved growing up in Corinth, spending time fishing, playing basketball, and other recreational sports at the EMBA Hall. As he entered high school his efforts and skills grew to make him a prominent athlete in baseball and Section II track, basketball and football. He attended Boston University on scholarship for football and later earned a chance to try out for the NY Giants.He married Nancy White in 1960 and they were lifelong partners in all their endeavors. They raised three children together, Cynthia, Robin and Francis II. Kayo acquired the Star Hotel in Palmer which was the start of his adventure into the restaurant business. Several years later, he relocated to the former Tower’s Restaurant “uptown” on Maple Street, which he renamed Kayo’s and later to Memories, bringing 35 years in the restaurant business in Saratoga County to a close with friendships to last a lifetime.The last decade of his working career he enjoyed as an Associate Judge for the NYS Racing & Wagering Board at the Saratoga Harness location. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his oldest daughter, Cynthia; two infant brothers; his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and most cousins on both sides of his family. Survivors include his wife, Nancy; one daughter, Robin VanGoidtsnoven (Tony); one son, Francis “Cheech” Kehoe (Stephanie); five grandchildren, Victoria Priester Wilson (Shaun), Olivia Priester Caserta (John), Kyle Mclsaac (Julie), Miles Kehoe, and Brooks Kehoe; one great-grandson, Griffin Wilson, and several cousins.Kayo requested no formal services upon his passing. Always a Corinthian at heart, he wished his ashes to be buried next to his daughter and parents in the Kehoe family plot at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Corinth in the spring. The family wishes to thank his caregivers, doctors and nurses at Warren Center in Queensbury for their compassionate care and support. The family is very appreciative of the frequent visits from so many friends and family during his time at the Center.Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Herman Ave., Corinth. http://www.lastingmemories.com/francis-kayo-l-kehoe-jr
Published in The Saratogian on Mar. 4, 2020