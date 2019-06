Saratoga SpringsFrank A. Spellman III, a retired program manager accountant for IBM in Armonk, NY, died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. Mr. Spellman was born March 28, 1938 in White Plains, NY and was the son of the late doctors, Frank A. Spellman, II and Marjorie N. Spellman. His brother Arthur N. Spellman of Ballston Spa, NY predeceased him in 2007. He was a graduate of The Taft School in 1956, received a B.A. from Brown University in 1960 and a M.B.A. from Columbia University in 1962.In June 1978 he married his beloved Nellie (“Nell”) Gilchrist of Pleasantville, NY. She predeceased him in 2002.For many years Mr. Spellman was an avid bowler and in December 1980 bowled a perfect game of 300. He loved a good book and enjoyed watching sports.He is survived by his nephews and niece, Robert Spellman of Jersey City, NJ, Glenn Spellman of New York, NY and Kara Spellman of Bronx, NY. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Cecile Spellman of Sarasota, FL, his wife’s daughter Eileen Conklin of Raleigh, NC and two great-nieces Anna Spellman of New York, NY and Mary Spellman of Madison, NJ.Funeral services will be private.Memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s name to the World Wildlife Fund (1250 24th Street, N.W., Washington, DC 20037 or www.worldwildlife.org) or the .Arrangements are under the direction of William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, (518-584-5373).Online remembrances may be made at burkefuneralhome.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/frank-a-spellman-iii Published in The Saratogian on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary